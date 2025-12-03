Ventura Police Connect with Community Over Cocoa

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) - Ventura police spent Wednesday morning building relationships with residents and local business owners during Cocoa with a Cop at Frontside Café.

The informal gathering offered the community a chance to speak directly with officers and Police Chief David Dickey outside of emergency situations.

Department leaders say face-to-face conversations like these help strengthen trust, encourage dialogue, and foster stronger connections in one of Ventura’s busiest neighborhoods.

