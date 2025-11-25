Port Hueneme woman arrested for theft of over $100,000 from former employer

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 54-year-old Port Hueneme woman was arrested Friday in connection to a theft of over $100,000 from an Ojai business over several years.

On May 16, 2025, deputies at the Ojai Station were contacted about a theft from a business in the 400 block of Bryant Circle stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the owners of the business reported that a former employee, a 54-year-old Port Hueneme woman, had made multiple unauthorized charges using the company's funds.

The charges were over several years and were estimated to be over $100,000 added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the financial statements connected to the unauthorized purchases and then an arrest warrant for the Port Hueneme woman on a charge of grand theft by embezzlement detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Nov. 21, deputies and detectives arrested the 54-year-old at her home in Port Hueneme and she was booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility with bail set at $20,000 noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.