Ventura man arrested in connection with plan to smuggle drugs to inmates through the mail

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 25-year-old Ventura man was taken into custody in connection with a scheme to transport drugs through the mail to inmates in the local jail system.

In October, deputies with the Pre-Trial Detention Facility Classification Unit started an investigation into drugs reaching people in Sheriff"s Office custody stated a press release Wednesday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, deputies identified a 25-year-old Ventura man as someone involved in a plot to transport drugs into the jail system through the mail.

On Nov. 4, detectives located and arrested the 25-year-old in Ventura without incident noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

A search warrant was executed at the Ventura man's home in the 10000 block of Erie Street and evidence related to the drug smuggling operation were located alongside a semi-automatic handgun with an obliterated serial number and hollow-point ammunition detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office shared that the 25-year-old was booked on the following charges:

PC 4573-Bringing Drugs into a Jail

H&S 11379(a)-Sale/Transport/Offer to Sell a Controlled Substance

PC 29800(a)-Felon in Possession of a Firearm

PC 29825(a)-Possession of a Firearm in Violation of a Court Order

PC 30305(a)(1)-Felon in Possession of Ammunition

PC 23900-Change, Alter, Remove, or Obliterate a Firearm Serial Number

PC 27545-Unlawful Firearms Transfer

PC 182(a)(1)-Conspiracy to Commit a Crime

The 25-year-old was later released after posting a $50,000 bond added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.