Ventura man arrested in connection with plan to smuggle drugs to inmates through the mail
VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 25-year-old Ventura man was taken into custody in connection with a scheme to transport drugs through the mail to inmates in the local jail system.
In October, deputies with the Pre-Trial Detention Facility Classification Unit started an investigation into drugs reaching people in Sheriff"s Office custody stated a press release Wednesday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, deputies identified a 25-year-old Ventura man as someone involved in a plot to transport drugs into the jail system through the mail.
On Nov. 4, detectives located and arrested the 25-year-old in Ventura without incident noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
A search warrant was executed at the Ventura man's home in the 10000 block of Erie Street and evidence related to the drug smuggling operation were located alongside a semi-automatic handgun with an obliterated serial number and hollow-point ammunition detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office shared that the 25-year-old was booked on the following charges:
- PC 4573-Bringing Drugs into a Jail
- H&S 11379(a)-Sale/Transport/Offer to Sell a Controlled Substance
- PC 29800(a)-Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- PC 29825(a)-Possession of a Firearm in Violation of a Court Order
- PC 30305(a)(1)-Felon in Possession of Ammunition
- PC 23900-Change, Alter, Remove, or Obliterate a Firearm Serial Number
- PC 27545-Unlawful Firearms Transfer
- PC 182(a)(1)-Conspiracy to Commit a Crime
The 25-year-old was later released after posting a $50,000 bond added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.