Jabari DeShields arrested and booked on five felony counts of lewd acts on children

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Thursday morning, Jabari DeShields of Simi Valley was arrested and booked on five felony counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14.

In October of this year, Simi Valley Police Department was notified by a mandated reporter about allegations involving an adult man engaging in sex acts with two children stated a press release from the law enforcement agency Thursday.

Detectives identified the man as 36-year-old Jabari DeShields of Simi Valley and that he was working as an assistant basketball coach in the Simi Valley Unified School District noted the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to the Simi Valley Police Department, one of the two survivors is enrolled with the Simi Valley Unified School District's independant studies program, but detectives do not have information at this point in their investigation that indicates there are additional survivors.

DeShields has been placed on leave pending the results of the law enforcement investigation added the Simi Valley Unified School District.

The other juvenile sexual assault survivor is not currently a Simi Valley Unified School District student, but both were enrolled at the time of the alleged crimes explained the Simi Valley Police Department.

An investigation into the allegations revealed that DeShields met the two underage girls at a local business during non-school hours shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

DeShields was arrested Thursday morning by detectives with the Major Crimes Unit and he was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail on five felony counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14 noted the Simi Valley Police Department.

His bail has been set at $120,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 10, 2025.

The investigation into DeShields is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Kellyn King at 805-583-6913.