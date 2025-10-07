Port Hueneme woman dies after head-on collision on the PCH south of Mugu Rock Monday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 35-year-old Port Hueneme woman died after the motorcycle she was riding collided head-on with Chevrolet Silverado on the Pacific Coast Highway just south of Mugu Rock on Monday.

On Oct. 6, around 5:42 p.m., dispatchers received multiple reports of a collision between a motorcyclist and a pickup truck on State Route 1 south of Mugu Rock stated a press release Tuesday from the California Highway Patrol-Ventura Area (CHP).

A preliminary investigation revealed the a 35-year-old Port Hueneme woman was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson northbound on State Route 1 when, for still unknown reasons, the motorcycle crossed the double yellow centerlines and into southbound traffic around a blind curve detailed the CHP.

At the same time, a 47-year-old Los Angeles man was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on the Pacific Coast Highway when he collided with the motorcyclist head-on shared the CHP.

According to the CHP, the motorcyclist was ejected by the collision and despite life-saving attempts at the scene by first responders, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck and his passenger were unharmed and the woman's identity is being withheld pending the notification of her next of kin shared the CHP.

The circumstances of the fatal collision remain under investigation, but alcohol is considered to have played a role in the incident noted the CHP.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Officer Greg Jones at 805-662-2640.

This fatal collision is one of three in the last four days in Ventura County.

On Saturday evening, a Camarillo motorcyclist died on Highway 101 after being ejected and hit by passing vehicles and a Santa Paula woman died after a two-vehicle collision on Foothill Road early Monday morning.