Santa Paula woman dies following two-vehicle collision on Foothill Road Monday morning

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 51-year-old Santa Paula woman died after a two-vehicle collision on Foothill Road, east of Rancho Vista Lane Monday morning.

On Oct. 6, around 5:58 a.m., a 2000 Dodge Caravan heading westbound on Foothill Road was making a U-turn when it was hit from behind by a 2020 Nissan Kicks stated a press release Monday from the California Highway Patrol-Ventura Area (CHP).

The front of the Nissan collided with the left rear quarter panel of the Dodge at an unknown speed east of Rancho Vista Lane and both vehicles veered off of the roadway detailed the CHP.

The 51-year-old Santa Paula woman driving the Nissan was declared dead at the scene and the 24-year-old driver of the Dodge remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators as their 32-year-old passenger was taken to Ventura County Medical Center with minor injuries shared the CHP.

At this point in the investigation, it does not appear that drugs nor alcohol played a factor in the collision added the CHP.

The investigation into this fatal incident is still ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Ventura Area California Highway Patrol Office at 805-662-2640.