Camarillo motorcyclist killed after crashing on northbound Highway 101 Saturday evening

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 20-year-old Camarillo woman was ejected and killed while riding a Yamaha motorcycle on Highway 101 north of State Route 126 Saturday evening.

On Oct. 4, around 7:38 p.m., dispatchers received multiple calls about a motorcyclist who had been thrown from their ride and hit by passing vehicles stated a press release Monday from the California Highway Patrol-Ventura Area (CHP).

A preliminary investigation revealed that the northbound driver, later identified as a 20-year-old Camarillo woman, had crashed a black Yamaha motorcycle on Highway 101 north of State Route 126 after loosing control for still unknown reasons detailed the CHP.

According to the CHP, the woman was ejected after overturning the motorcycle and came to rest in northbound lanes of Highway 101.

Immediately after, a silver Chevrolet Silverado ran over the motorcycle and a silver Nissan Sentra hit the debris and the downed rider explained the CHP.

The 20-year-old had major injuries when she was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where she later died from her injuries shared the CHP.

The investigation into this fatal incident is still under investigation and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Ventura Area CHP office at 805-662-2640.