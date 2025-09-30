James Godsey convicted of six counts of felony grand theft after embezzling over $500,000

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – James Matthew Godsey of Camarillo was convicted of six felony counts of grand theft after he stole over $527,000 while working as a bookkeeper at Channel Islands Aviation from 2017 to 2023.

The Ventura County jury also found true all of the following charged special allegations:

PC 186.11(a)(1)-Excessive Loss Over $100,000

CRC 4.421(a)(8)-Manner in which the Crime was Carried Out Indicates Planning, Sophistication, or Professionalism

CRC 4.421(a)(9)-Crime Involved Attempted or Actual Taking or Damage of Great Monetary Value

CRC 4.421(a)(11)-Defendant Took Advantage of a Position of Trust to Commit Offense

PC 803(c)-Statute of Limitations, Late Discovery

From 2015 to 2023 Godsey was a bookkeeper for Channel Islands Aviation where he processed payroll and handled accounts payable detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Monday.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, evidence showed that from 2017 to 2023 Godsey inflated his own pay by adding unauthorized bonuses and extra wages as well as issued himself fake reimbursements for company expenses.

Over the six years, Godsey stole over $527,000 from his employer stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The theft remained hidden for years because company leadership never doubted Godsey to properly prepare financial records and did not review his payroll records noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The scheme was only revealed when Channel Islands Aviation was sold and the new management conducted an audit and discovered the embezzlement explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Godsey is currently scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Oct. 21 and he remains free on a $10,000 bond pending his sentencing shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Employee embezzlement cases like this one are a reminder that trust without oversight creates opportunity for theft," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Marc Leventhal. "Employers should protect themselves by conducting regular internal audits and maintaining effective supervision over those who handle payroll and company funds."