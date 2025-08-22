Skip to Content
World’s largest corn hole festival slides into Ventura

Mina Wahab
By
Published 6:40 pm

VENTURA, Calif.—Players say to never underestimate the strategy behind competitive cornhole.
 
“Cornhole’s always associated with a backyard game that you do while you're while you're hanging out, just kind of passing the time. But when I went to my first event, I was like ‘Oh my god. What is this?” said Juan Sedano, who lives in Colton.
 
“you can be strategic in terms of like play some blocks and rolling over and all these different shot techniques. So it's pretty much whatever works for you,” said Jeremy Smellgrove, who lives in Nashville.
 
The three day event has brought hundreds of people to ventura to compete for over $300,000 dollars in prize money.
 
“ you have to get that. That's you got to have that spin on it. Yeah, but my son got me into doing it and then like I said, just the people you meet is great,” said Joe McCoy, who lives in Chicago.

Cornhole isn’t the only game that requires skill at this festival.
  
Axe throwing and mixed martial arts have drawn out a new crowd this year.
  
Many can’t wait to see the Nitro Circus motocross demonstration on Saturday.
 
For those who are choosing to forgo the adrenaline rush, there’s also a vintage truck show Saturday, live music, and dozens of vendors throughout the weekend.

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

