Port of Hueneme unveils second STAX Clean Air Barge

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - In a bold step toward cleaner air and climate leadership, the Port of Hueneme unveiled its second STAX Engineering emissions capture and control barge this week—making it one of only two ports in California to operate multiple barges of this kind.

The STAX barge is part of a cutting-edge technology that captures harmful pollutants directly from ships docked at port. According to STAX Engineering, the barge removes 99% of particulate matter (PM) and 95% of nitrogen oxides (NOx) — both of which are known to impact human health, particularly in communities near the port.

The STAX technology is especially important for working ports like Hueneme, which are located near residential neighborhoods. A recent study by the California Air Resources Board found that coastal communities often face elevated levels of air pollutants due to port and shipping activity.

STAX’s Chief Technology Officer, Bob Sharp walked and showed your News Channel STAX's latest addition: STAX 6. Right across from where it is placed is STAX 3.

The mayor of Port Hueneme was present saying, "It is a concern that we have had in the city was that our community, was being impacted. And so any step that the port can take towards, decreasing those emissions is a good thing.

The new barge also supports the Port of Hueneme’s ambitious Zero Emissions by 2030 initiative. If achieved, it would make Hueneme the first zero-emissions port in the nation—and possibly the world—by the end of the decade.