OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard Police Department arrested a 35-year-old Oxnard man after he was found to have methamphetamine, an unnamed deadly weapon, and a .22 caliber firearm.

The arrest happened on the 2200 block of East Gonzalez Road, where police say the suspect was slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Officers detained the suspect and say during the search, found the weapons and drugs.

The suspect is a convicted felon and was arrested.