Grey Law volunteer remembered for helping elder abuse survivors

VENTURA, Calif-Grey Law of Ventura County, which provides free legal advice to seniors, is mourning a longtime volunteer.

Attorney Deborah Sutherland-Hocamp dedicated her legal career to helping older people.

She once commented on actor Mickey Rooney's elder abuse case by telling Ventura County Star reporter Colleen Cason that getting the elderly to report abuse is complicated because abusers are almost always in their circle of trust.

Sutherland-Hocamp also spoke to local high schools about her career path.

She died this month from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD.

Sutherland-Hocamp was 75 year old.

