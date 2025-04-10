Zarbab Ali to face charges in connection to 2022 murder of Rachel Castillo of Simi Valley

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Following a two-day preliminary hearing, Ventura County Superior Court Judge Paul Feldman determined that a trial can proceed against Zarbab Ali of Hawthorne regarding the 2022 murder of Rachel Castillo of Simi Valley.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Ali will now go to trial on charges of murder {PC 187(a)} and unlawful mutilation, disinterment, or act of sexual contact with human remains {H&S 7052(a)} as well as the following special allegations:

PC 12022(b)(1)-Use of a Deadly Weapon

PC 190.2(a)(15)-Murder by Means of Lying in Wait

PC 190.2(a)(1)-Murder for Financial Gain

"This was a senseless and brutal killing that shocked our community," said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "We remain committed to securing justice for Rachel Castillo and her loved ones for this horrific crime."

On Nov. 10, 2022, Rachel Castillo's sister called 911 after returning to the Simi Valley apartment they shared and found signs of a violent attack stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Although Castillo was missing, her personal belongings -including her cell phone, car keys, and car- were left behind added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Three days after that 911 call, on Nov. 13, Castillo's body was discovered in a remote area of Antelope Valley detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

After an investigation by the Simi Valley Police Department's Detective Bureau, Ali was arrested at his parent's home in Victorville explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Our office will present the full scope of evidence in pursuit of justice," stated Senior Deputy District Attorney David Russell. "We are grateful to the detectives, officers, and special agents who worked diligently on this case."

Ali is currently scheduled for an information arraignment on April 23, 2025, in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.