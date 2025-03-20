Oxnard Police asks for Community Help locating missing Oxnard Resident

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department is asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of missing adult, 82-year-old Silvestre Perez.

According to authorities, Perez was last seen at the Oxnard Transportation Center in the 200 block of East Fourth Street around 1pm Wednesday. Police believe Mr. Perez is utilizing public transit including buses and trains to head to his possible destination – Yuma, Arizona.

Perez is an Oxnard resident, and in similar circumstances, he has been previously located at Southwinds Park and other south Oxnard locations.

Silvestre Perez is an 82-year-old Hispanic male with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan sombrero, a black jacket, dark pants and boots. Perez also walks with a dark colored cane.

If you have any information about Perez's whereabouts, contact the Oxnard Police Department dispatch at (805) 385-7740.

