Missing Salinas woman found dead in Camarillo

today at 2:28 pm
Published 2:30 pm

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) -- The body of a missing Salinas woman was found near Highway 101 in Camarillo on Saturday morning.

According to CHP Moorpark, 39-year-old Guadalupe Coronel Mora was identified as the body found in a reservoir near Camarillo Springs Road at Highway 101 in Camarillo around 11:50 a.m.

Mora's family had reported Mora missing to the California Department of Justice after she was last seen on January 14.

Her car was spotted in Camarillo on January 15 after being reported missing.

Mora's family told KION that Mora worked as a nurse in San Jose, but had recently lost her job in October. She was preparing to move in with her family in Salinas.

Ventura County Search and Rescue began their search on January 30 using an air unit in the area to spot her.

The cause of her death is still under investigation.

KION 5/46

KION is the sister station of NewsChannel 3-12 located in Salinas, Calif.

