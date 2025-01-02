Skip to Content
Carlos Villanueva of Santa Paula died from his injuries Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday

KEYT
By
New
today at 4:55 pm
Published 5:02 pm

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – On Wednesday, 77-year-old Carlos Villanueva of Santa Paula died from injuries he had after being hit by a car on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

On Dec. 31, 2024, around 3:05 p.m., Villanueva was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Santa Barbara Street and Davis Street and was transported to Ventura County Medical Center with serious injuries from the scene stated a press release from the Santa Paula Police Department.

This fatal incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Yvette Solis at 805-826-7512 or through email at ysolis@spcity.org.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

