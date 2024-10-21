Body of 15-year-old girl recovered near Port Hueneme Promenade Sunday morning

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – The body of a still unidentified 15-year-old girl was located in the rocks south of Port Hueneme Beach Promenade, about 60 yards west of the intersection of Surfside Drive at Market Street.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, around 9:59 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of West Port Hueneme Beach Promenade to check the wellbeing of an unresponsive person explained the Port Hueneme Police Department in a press release Monday.

According to Port Hueneme Police, officers and medical responders found an unresponsive 15-year-old girl between the rocks south of the Port Hueneme Promenade and about 60 yeards west of the intersection of Surfside Drive and Market Street.

Medical personnel evaluated the teen and pronounced her dead at the scene stated the Port Hueneme Police Department.

The girl had no visible signs of trauma and the cause of her death is under investigation shared the Port Hueneme Police Department.

The teen's identity is being withheld until her next of kin have been contacted explained the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jesus Chavez at jchavez@cityofporthueneme.org or at 805-986-6615.

You can also report information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting their website here.