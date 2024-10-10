Rodolfo Martinez-Guevara convicted of felony possession of child sexual abuse material

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Rodolfo Martinez-Guevara, a priest in the Archdioceses of Los Angeles at the time of his crime, pled no contest to one felony count of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Martinez-Guevara also admitted to all the charged special allegations listed below:

PC 311.11(c)(1)-Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography Containing More than 600 Images

CRC 4.421(a)(10)-Crime Involved a Large Quantity of Contraband

CRC 4.421(a)(3)-Victim was Vulnerable

CRC 4.421(a)(8)-Manner in which the Crime was Carried Out Indicates Planning, Sophistication, or Professionalism

"The defendant betrayed the law and the trust placed in him as a religious leader," said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "Child sexual abuse material preys on the most vulnerable members of our society, and we will continue to ensure that anyone who engages in such heinous crimes is held accountable, no matter their position or title."

As a member of the Missionaries of the Holy Spirit, Martinez-Guevara was associated with multiple churches, including Our Lady of Guadlaupe in Oxnard stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Thursday.

After dozens of reports were made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Martinez-Guevara became the focus of an investigation explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

In April of 2023, the Ventura County Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force initiated an investigation of their own and investigators determined that Martinez-Guevara was in direct possession of over 600 images and videos of child sexual abuse material shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Martinez-Guevara was arrested on Sep. 13, 2023 and arraigned on his charges the following day.

"I am grateful for the cooperation of the Missionaries of the Holy Spirit," stated Senior Deputy District Attorney Howard Wise who prosecuted the case. "I am hopeful that Mr. Martinez-Guevara's acceptance of guilt today will be the first step in healing the hurt caused by his actions."

Martinez-Guevara is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 9, 2024 in courtroom 48 of the Ventura County Superior Court stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.