Oxnard man sentenced to over 60 years for the December 2022 murder of John Paul Carrillo

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Michael Ortega of Oxnard was sentenced to 64 years four months for the murder of John Paul Carrillo in December of 2022.

Ortega was previously convicted by a jury on Aug. 9, 2024, on the following charges and special allegations:

Charges

PC 187-Murder

{Three Counts} PC 29800(a)(1)-Own/Possess/Control Firearm by a Felon

{Three Counts} PC 33215-Commerce/Transfer/Possess Sawed-Off Shotgun

HS 11370.1(a)-Possession of a Controlled Substance with a Firearm

PC 25850(a)-Carrying a Loaded Firearm on One's Person

Special Allegations

PC 12022.53(d)-Personal and Intentional Discharge of a Firearm Causing Great Bodily Injury

PC 186.22(b)(1)- Street Terrorism

Ortega, co-defendant Paul Ramos, and another man were driving through Oxnard when they arrived at Porta Rossa Apartments on Gonzales Road just after midnight on December 5, 2022, stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release about the sentencing.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the men confronted another man, later identified as John Paul Carrillo, in a carport at the complex while Ortega was holding a sawed-off shotgun.

Carrillo attempted to convince Ortega has was in good standing with the street gang the three men were affiliated with, but Ortega shot him in the chest detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Carrillo, who was not gang-involved, was pronounced dead at the scene and the murder was captured on surveillance video stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

All three men fled to their vehicle and Ramos drove them away from the scene explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Ortega was arrested by the Oxnard Police Department on Dec. 9, 2022, and the shotgun he had used to kill Carrillo, confirmed later by a forensic examination, fell out of his pants during his arrest shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Ortega also had methamphetamine in his pocket at the time of his arrest.

Ramos was arrested on March 10, 2023, during a traffic stop and he pled guilty to two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to ten years in state prison on June 28, 2024, detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"This case illustrates the tragedy of street gang crime," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Theresa Pollara. "The defendant acted to impress his gang, but there was nothing noble or brave about shooting an innocent youth. The judge said it best when he explained to the defendant that ‘he took two lives, his and Mr. Carrillo's'."