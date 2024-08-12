Oxnard gang member convicted of murder

OXNARD, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Narasenko announced a possible 65-year, four-month to life in state prison sentence for Michael Ortega after he murdered John Paul Carrillo.

Ortega challenged Carrillo and murdered him on Dec. 4, 2022 after a shot to the chest which was caught on surveillance before he and another man fled, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The 24-year-old gang member was arrested five days later on Dec. 9, 2022 as the gun he used in the murder fell out of his pants during the arrest as well as methamphetamine in his pocket, detailed the VCDAO.

Ortega's co-defendant in the crime was arrested on March 10, 2023 with a guilty plea of two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced June 28 to 10 years in state prison, explained the VCDAO.

The 24-year-old was convicted in 2019 for shooting someone else with a shotgun in the back which made it illegal for him to possess a firearm or ammo, according to the VCDAO.

Ortega faces the following convictions and remains in custody without bail with special allegation decisions coming Wednesday, detailed the VCDAO:

Charges convicted of:

PC 187 – Murder

(3 counts) PC 29800(a)(1) – Own/Possess/Control firearm by

felon

felon (3 counts) PC 33215 – Commerce/Transfer/Possess sawed-off

shotgun

shotgun HS 11370.1(a) – Possession of a controlled substance with

firearm

firearm PC 25850(a) – Carrying a loaded firearm on one’s person

Special allegations found true: