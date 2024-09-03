Santa Babara based artist revitalizing Oxnard through latest mural project

OXNARD, Calif. – D.J. Javier is painting a mural titled “Don’t Forget the Neighborhood.”

This title pays tribute to a popular song with the same name from Oxnard musician Colaa Boy, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this year.

The artwork showcases a series of vibrant characters that reflect the cultural richness and unique identity of the city.

These include a musician with a skateboard, a soccer player, a street vendor and cart featuring the word “Oxnard" and a strawberry, a hip-hop dancer, and a Filipino character holding a set of vintage-style car keys with a nostalgic key fob, referencing the city’s car culture.

“Although it doesn't capture every single exact person, the hope is that it kind of spurs a bigger conversation of celebrating community,” said D.J. Javier.

“These are the kind of little projects that I think contribute to the greater good and create some community pride and get people more involved in wanting to make the downtown more vibrant and realize that place that we all want to hang out and bring community together,” said Oxnard Improvement Association Executive Director Abel Magaña.

The mural is located on Oxnard Boulevard near the Amtrak train station and is one of the key gateways welcoming both visitors and residents to downtown Oxnard.