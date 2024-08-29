Camarillo man dies following motorcycle crash on Las Posas Road early Thursday morning

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 24-year-old Camarillo man died following a solo-vehicle motorcycle crash early Thursday morning near Las Posas Road, south of the Revlon Slough.

On Aug. 29, around 6:53 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of an unresponsive motorcyclist next to a yellow 2007 Suzuki motorcycle in a drainage ditch along Las Posas Road stated the California Highway Patrol-Ventura Area (CHP).

The rider, later identified as a 24-year-old Camarillo man, was pronounced dead at the scene shared the CHP in a press release about the incident.

According to CHP, evidence at the scene showed the rider was involved in a solo-vehicle crash in the hours between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. while traveling southbound on Las Posas Road an an unknown speed.

The rider left the east side of the roadway while attempting a sweeping right turn in the roadway, crashed into two paddle markers, and crashing into a dry drainage ditch detailed the CHP.

There are no known witnesses at this point in the investigation explained the CHP, and anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Officer Ayala at 805-662-2640.