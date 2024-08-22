Matthew Longwill enters not guilty plea to felony count of possession of child sexual abuse material

VENTURA, Calif. – Matthew Glenn Longwill of Ventura entered a plea of not guilty to one felony count of possession of child sexual abuse material during his arraignment Thursday.

Longwill was arrested on Aug. 5, 2024, following an investigation by the Ventura Police Department after a local computer shop found child sexual abuse material on a laptop detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release about Thursday's arraignment.

Officers got a search warrant for Longwill's home and located more suspected child sexual abuse material on "other electronic devices allegedly belonging to Longwill" explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Longwill is currently scheduled for an early disposition conference on Sep. 26 of this year and he remains out of custody with bail set at $50,000 shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Longwill is prohibited from having contact with minors as a condition of his release.