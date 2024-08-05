Ventura man arrested for child pornography after repair shop found images on hard drive

VENTURA, Calif. – A 49-year-old Ventura man was arrested for possession of child pornography after child sexual abuse material was discovered on the hard drive of a computer at a repair store.

On Aug. 1, 2024, a patrol officer was dispatched to a report from a computer repair shop that found child sexual assault material on a hard drive for a computer left for repairs stated the Ventura Police Department in a press release Monday about the arrest.

Officers collected the hard drive, identified the owner, and notified the Major Crimes Unit explained the Ventura Police Department.

Detectives were able to confirm the hard drive contained "numerous images of Child Sexual Assault" and the 49-year-old owner of the computer was taken into custody on Aug. 5 shared the Ventura Police Department.

Major Crimes Detectives booked the 49-year-old Ventura man into the Ventura County Jail for violation of PC 311.11(a)-Possession of Child Pornography detailed the Ventura Police Department.