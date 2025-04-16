Skip to Content
Adult pedestrian transported with minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle outside of Battles Elementary

today at 4:47 pm
Published 4:54 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – An adult pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the parking lot exit of Battles Elementary and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Wednesday.

According to the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution and there was no impact on students getting home.

Your News Channel received calls about the fire and ambulances outside of the elementary school from concerned parents and friends and the Santa Maria-Bonita School District shared that the vehicle involved was not a school bus.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

