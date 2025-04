GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos slugged three home runs and scored runs in every inning as they routed San Marcos 12-2 in a Channel League softball game that was shortened to five innings due to the Mercy Rule.

Anna Gray, Kacey Hurley and Julianna Brunner all drilled home runs as the Chargers improve to 8-2 in the Channel League.

Kayla Aguilar homered for San Marcos who dropped to 2-7 in league.