Jameson Paul Johnson of Ventura sentenced to 62 years for repeated sexual abuse of a child

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Tuesday that Jameson Paul Johnson was sentenced to 62 years to life for 13 felony counts of sexual abuse of a child.

On March 1 of this year, a Ventura County jury found Johnson guilty of the following felony charges:

Six counts of PC 288(b)(1)-Forcible Lewd Act on a Child

Two counts of PC 269(a)(1)-Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Two counts of PC 268(a)(3)-Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child-Sodomy

PC 269(a)(5)-Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

PC 269(a)(4)-Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child-Oral

PC 261(a)(2)-Forcible Rape

A Ventura County just also found true the following special allegations:

PC 1203.066(a)(8)-Substantial Sexual Conduct

PC 801.1(a)(1)-Victim Under 18 Years of Age

PC 667.6(d)-Consecutive Sentence Imposed

CRC 4.421(a)(1)-Crime Involved Great Violence

CRC 4.421(a)(11)-Defendant Took Advantage of a Position of Trust or Confidence to Commit Offense

CRC 4.421(a)(3)-Victim Was Vulnerable

CRC 4.421(b)(1)-Defendant Engaged in Violent Conduct that Indicates a Serious Danger to Society

CRC 4.421(b)(2)-Defendant's Prior Convictions and an Adult or Sustained Petitions in Juvenile Delinquency Proceedings are Numerous or of Increasing Seriousness

CRC 4.421(b)(4)-Defendant was on Probation, Mandatory Supervision, Post Release Community Supervision, or Parole When the Crime was Committed

CRC 4.421(b)(5)-Defendant's Prior Performance on Probation, Mandatory Supervision, Post Release Community Supervision, or Parole was Unsatisfactory

Johnson is also required to register as a sex offender in addition to his prison term stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release about the sentencing on Tuesday.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Johnson met the sexual assault survivor around 2005 when she was ten years old and both were unhoused and living in Ventura.

The sexual assaults began when the survivor was 11 and continued until she was 15 and only stopped when Johnson was arrested for criminal threats against her and her mother detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The survivor reported the abuse in 2016 when Johnson sent her threatening letters from prison and the Ventura Police Department initiated an investigation that resulted in the above charges in 2018 explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"The defendant’s crimes in this case were unusually violent and brutal," said Supervising Deputy District Attorney Rafael Orellana who prosecuted the case. "The lengthy prison sentence imposed will help ensure the safety of the victim and community, and appropriately reflects the horrific and sadistic crimes which the defendant perpetrated against the child victim. I am grateful to the jury and judge for their roles in securing justice for the victim."