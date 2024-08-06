Ventura County Superior Court announces new commissioner Tuesday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Judges at the Ventura County Superior Court announced their selection of Courtney Lewis as the new commissioner of the court on Tuesday.

Lewis will officially begin in her new role on Aug. 19 and will be assigned to courtroom 10 where she will hear Traffic-specific cases shared the Ventura County Superior Court in a press release about the selection.

Superior Court Commissioners hear cases, perform judicial duties, and serve at the discretion of the Presiding Judge detailed the Ventura County Superior Court.

The vacancy for the position was created when Commissioner Diana Weiss Aizman was appointed a judgeship on July 17 of this year.

Since November of 2020, Lewis has served as a Senior Deputy District Attorney in Ventura County where she was assigned to the Major Crimes-Homicide Unit shared the Ventura County Superior Court.

Before her work at the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Lewis worked as a Deputy District Attorney in Kern County from January of 2011 to November 2020 and she began her legal career as a Post-Bar Certified Law Clerk at the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

She received her Juris Doctorate from Layola Law School, earned a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Lamar University, and got her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from UC Santa Barbara.

Lewis was recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) with the Outstanding Prosecutor Award in July of 2015 and was the Mary Swallow Prosecutor of the Year in 2018.