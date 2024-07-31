Fairgoers enjoy $3 admission on opening day of Ventura County Fair

VENTURA-Calif.-The Ventura County Fair opened its gates at noon on Wednesday.

Fairgoers who arrived early got a break on admission.

"The price was 3 dollars before 3 p.m. and I take my parents, so I got here pretty early, and we didn't have to wait that long, so, it is nice to come and not have to wait that long," said Jamie Humphrey of Oxnard.

This is the 150th Ventura County Fair.

One fairgoers won a prize for coming up with the "Fair-ever Young," theme.

There appears to be something for all ages including rides, animals, games, prizes, exhibits and fair food.

There are also 3 Ferris wheels this year including one near the Grand Stand where free concerts are held almost every night at 7 p.m.

Instead of fireworks fairgoers can enjoy a drone shows after dark.

The gates close at midnight each night.

The fair runs through Aug. 11.

For more information visit https://venturacountyfair.org