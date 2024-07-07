Skip to Content
Ventura County

Man suffers critical injuries after car crash in Oxnard

Published 12:32 pm

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Police Department officers helped a man with critical injuries to the hospital after a car crashed into him as a pedestrian at about 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The crash happened on Rose and Lockwood streets and the 29-year-old driver cooperated with investigators at the scene, according to the OPD.

The car struck the pedestrian as the light turned green and he was crossing Rose Ave., detailed the OPD.

Those with additional information are asked to contact the OPD via phone.

