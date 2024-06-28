Two teens filmed kicking an elderly homeless woman in Ventura charged with assault Friday

VENTURA, Calif. – On Friday, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced that the two juveniles previously arrested for assaulting an elderly homeless woman have been charged in juvenile court with assault likely to cause great bodily injury, conspiracy to commit a crime, and elder abuse.

On Jun. 14, the 13-year-old and 14-year-old were allegedly part of a group of four minors riding electric bikes under the Highway 33 underpass at Main Street in Ventura when they approached a 66-year-old woman lying in a sleeping bag on the sidewalk detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the two minors are accused of kicking the elderly woman multiple times in the head and upper torso and stopped when a witness who was recording the incident yelled at the group to stop.

The pair's cases have been referred to the Ventura County Probation Agency for a sentencing recommendation, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing and more charges may be filed going forward shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Friday.

Both minors remain detained at the Juvenile Facilities in Oxnard while they await their next hearing currently scheduled for Jul. 10, 2024, in courtroom J3 of the Ventura County Juvenile Courthouse explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.