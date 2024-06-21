Abdoul Aziz Bah of Georgia arraigned in connection with real estate wire fraud Thursday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, Abdoul Aziz Bah, also known as Richard Anderson, of Stockbridge, Georgia, was arraigned on three felonies in connection with a Newbury Park family that was defrauded while trying to buy a new home.

Bah was charged with one count of receiving stolen property and two counts of money laundering and entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment Thursday.

On Mar. 1, 2023, a Newbury Park family wired over $200,000 to an account allegedly under the control of Bah stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, while using the name Richard Anderson, Bah is alleged to have created multiple false limited liability corporations for the purpose of receiving and then laundering cash stolen from real estate transactions.

Bah is further alleged to have separated the stolen cash into smaller amounts and transferring funds to bank accounts under the control of the co-defendant, Jasmine Shante Faniel, also known as Teresa Dennis, of Conyers, Georgia detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Faniel is alleged to have also created false limited liability corporations top open multiple accounts at separate banks in Georgia to receive and launder cash stolen during real estate transactions explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Jun. 4, 2024, Bah was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and released into the custody of the Clayton County Sheriff's Office stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Bah was extradited to Ventura County on Jun. 19, 2024, shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Faniel is currently wanted on a $200,000 warrant for her arrest that was issued on May 23,2024, by Ventura County Superior Court Judge Derek Malan explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Bah is currently in custody with bail set at $300,000 and a bail review hearing scheduled for Jun. 25, 2024 in courtroom 13 of the Ventura County Superior Court.