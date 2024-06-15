Santa Paula man arrested for crimes using counterfeit money last Thursday

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Santa Paula Police Department (SPPD) officers arrested a 27-year-old local resident last Thursday after a theft involving counterfeit money.

The Santa Paula man used fake money to steal auto parts and buy a motorcycle which officers later found totalled over $10,000 in counterfeit $100 bills, according to the SPPD.

A deeper investigation resulted in charges of felony forgery and felony theft by false pretenses for the 27-year-old and he was arrested and booked into the Ventura County Jail shortly after, explained the SPPD.

Each bill had the same serial number which led to the man's arrest and for more information on discovering fake money you can visit both the US Currency website or the Secret Service website.