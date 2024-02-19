Quest Diagnostics settles civil lawsuit over improper waste and patient record disposal

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Wednesday that Quest Diagnostics, Inc. settled a multi-jurisdiction civil lawsuit alleging that the diagnostic testing company used unlawful business practices and unlawfully disposed of hazardous and medical waste as well as protected medical information.

The lawsuit involved the offices of the Attorney General of California as well as the District Attorney's of Alameda, Los Angeles, Monterey, Orange, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Ventura, and Yolo counties.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office explain the lawsuit stemmed from 30 inspections by district attorney's offices at multiple Quest Diagnostics laboratories and Patient Service Centers (PSC) statewide.

“The Simi Valley Landfill & Recycling Center and Ventura County residents were negatively impacted by Quest’s illegal disposal of hazardous waste, medical waste, and protected patient information,” said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. “Thanks to the hard work of the California Attorney General’s office, the District Attorney’s office and our partner agencies, this settlement will ensure that Quest complies with the law and implements strong measures to protect the health, safety, and privacy of our residents.”

As part of the announced settlement, Quest Diagnostics is required to pay almost $5 million in penalties, costs, and supplemental environmental projects detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Additionally,the settlement established injunctive terms including that Quest Diagnostics maintain and environmental compliance program, hire a third-party waste auditor, and report annually on its progress add the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.