“Jurassic Quest” brings Dinosaurs to Life at the Ventura County Fairgrounds

Ventura, Calif. - Starting today, dinosaurs are roaming around the Ventura County Fairgrounds for the "Jurassic Quest."

This experience allows people of all ages to interact with dinosaurs and learn about these ancient animals.

Jurassic Quest takes you on a journey through time. From 165 millions years ago of the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous Periods.

Aside from learning and seeing the lifelike dinosaurs, there are also shows, interactive science activities like fossil digging, and photo opportunities.

The Jurassic Quest begins Friday, February 2nd from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will last until Sunday, February 4th until 7 p.m.

You can find tickets at the Jurassic Quest.