Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in crash, injured offshore Neptunes Net

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — A deputy and their K9 partner were involved in a car collision on Highway 1 near Neptune's Net Saturday night, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 8:04 p.m., the VCSO deputy and his K9 partner responded to a call about a suspicious subject at the Neptune's Net parking lot near the Ventura County-Malibu line.

The deputy was traveling southbound on Pacific Coast Highway near Deer Creek Road when he was involved a car collision with a white sedan, traveling northbound.

Upon impact, the deputy's patrol unit veered off the roadway, became airborne and landed on the large boulders near the shoreline below, according to VCSO.

Courtesy: Ventura County Sheriff's Office

According the the VCSO, the deputy sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center.

The deputy's two-year-old K9 partner, a Dutch Shepherd, sustained a minor cut to his face. The K9 was also treated for minor injuries.

VCSO say, the driver of the white sedan was also transported to VCMC for treatment. After receiving medical treatment, the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to VCSO, the driver was currently on probation for DUI and was later booked at the Main Jail for felony DUI.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.