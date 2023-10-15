Skip to Content
Ventura County

3.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Ojai in Ventura County

Courtesy: U.S. Geological Survey
By
Published 1:23 pm

OJAI, Calif. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 3.7 earthquake rattled Ojai in Ventura County this afternoon.

USGS says, the earthquakes hit at approximately 12:50 p.m. with a radius depth of about seven miles.

The epicenter appeared to be between Piedr Blanca Trailhead and Bear Creek Trail Camp in the Ojai mountain area.

No damages or injuries were reported at this time.

We will update this article as more information comes in.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bryan Hernandez

Weekend Producer, Multi-media Journalist and Tipline investigations.

Follow me on my social media for more news and insights!

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content