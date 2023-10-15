3.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Ojai in Ventura County

OJAI, Calif. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 3.7 earthquake rattled Ojai in Ventura County this afternoon.

USGS says, the earthquakes hit at approximately 12:50 p.m. with a radius depth of about seven miles.

The epicenter appeared to be between Piedr Blanca Trailhead and Bear Creek Trail Camp in the Ojai mountain area.

No damages or injuries were reported at this time.

We will update this article as more information comes in.