“Choose Your Ride” vehicle looks like a police car in the front and a taxi in the back
OXNARD, Calif.-The Oxnard Police Department has a car that begs the question; Which ride will you choose?
The front end looks like a police car and the back end looks like a taxi.
From the side you can see both.
The trunk of the taxi says "This ride is about $20."
That's the estimated cost of a ride home after a night out drinking.
The hood on the police car portion says "This ride cost $21,000."
The larger number is the estimated cost of fines and legal fees related to a DUI or driving under the influence arrest.
The Oxnard Police Traffic Division has had the unusual "Choose Your Ride" car for a couple of years and officers like to park it around town as a reminder not to drink and drive.
For more information visit https://oxnardpd.org