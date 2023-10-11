“Choose Your Ride” vehicle looks like a police car in the front and a taxi in the back

OXNARD, Calif.-The Oxnard Police Department has a car that begs the question; Which ride will you choose?

The front end looks like a police car and the back end looks like a taxi.

From the side you can see both.

The trunk of the taxi says "This ride is about $20."

That's the estimated cost of a ride home after a night out drinking.

The hood on the police car portion says "This ride cost $21,000."

The larger number is the estimated cost of fines and legal fees related to a DUI or driving under the influence arrest.

The Oxnard Police Traffic Division has had the unusual "Choose Your Ride" car for a couple of years and officers like to park it around town as a reminder not to drink and drive.

For more information visit https://oxnardpd.org