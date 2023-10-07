Skip to Content
Ventura County

Multicultural Festival marks 26th year in Oxnard

Multicultural Festival marks 26th year in Oxnard's Plaza Park
By
October 7, 2023 9:19 pm
Published 9:09 pm

OXNARD, Calif-The 26th Multicultural Festival took place on Saturday.

Dancers and musicians, representing a variety of cultures, performed in Oxnard's downtown Plaza Park.

The festival included all kinds of things for kids to do from painting to jumping in bounce houses.

Car lovers also had a chance to see some classic car.

Food trucks served up everything from hot dogs to tacos.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Mounted Volunteer Patrol came by horseback and allowed people to learn about the program.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content