Multicultural Festival marks 26th year in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif-The 26th Multicultural Festival took place on Saturday.

Dancers and musicians, representing a variety of cultures, performed in Oxnard's downtown Plaza Park.

The festival included all kinds of things for kids to do from painting to jumping in bounce houses.

Car lovers also had a chance to see some classic car.

Food trucks served up everything from hot dogs to tacos.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Mounted Volunteer Patrol came by horseback and allowed people to learn about the program.