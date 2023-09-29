Ventura man sentenced to 32 years 8 months to life in connection to fatal gang shooting in 2016

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Friday that Richard Hernandez of Ventura was sentenced to 32 years 8 months to life for a 2016 gang shooting.

Hernandez pled guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Oxnard man Cameron Miller, attempted murder, evading an officer as well as admitted to a special allegation including gang enhancements on May 1 of this year relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, on Jun. 29, 2016, Hernandez and three others were driving down East Main Street in Ventura when they confronted two men walking on the sidewalk and a verbal argument ensued that included gang affiliations and Hernandez flashed a handgun.

After the verbal altercation, Ventura County District Attorney's Office detail that the four people in the car parked ahead of the two walking men and waited for them to walk by.

Hernandez and one of the passengers, Alexis Ivan Ramirez, fired several shots at the two walking men and hit Miller three times and the other man once relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Miller died from his injuries at the scene and the other man survived while the four occupants of the car drove away detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to Ventura County District Attorney's Office, witnesses provided a description of the vehicle to the Ventura Police Department.

Officers with Ventura Police Department attempted a traffic stop and a vehicle chase ensued in which the chased vehicle traveled at more than 100 mph on Telegraph Road before colliding with a fence and a tree and badly damaging the car detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Hernandez, who was driving the car, fled the scene and left the other three occupants behind before being apprehended a short time later in an orchard south of the crash site relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

All four people were transported to Ventura County Medical Center for medical treatment detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

“We are pleased that Mr. Hernandez has been brought to justice and the victims of this senseless act of violence and their families now have justice,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Kelly Keenan, a member of the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office General Trials Serious-Violent Felonies Unit, and the Attorney who prosecuted the case.

Alexis Ivan Ramirez pled guilty on May 1 of this year to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder, and participation in a criminal street gang, all of which were felonies detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Ramirez is currently scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 12, 2023, at 9 a.m. in courtroom 23 of the Ventura County Superior Court relay Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the other occupant, Luis Aguilar was sentenced to 17 year in 2019 after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter an attempted murder charges with gang enhancements and the fourth person, a 16-year-old female at the time of the incident, had her case resolved in juvenile court in 2018.