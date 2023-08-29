Oxnard man charged with five felonies including murder in connection to two Oxnard shootings

OXNARD, Calif. – The Ventura District Attorney's Office announced that Willis Nichols has been charged with five felony counts including murder in connection with two separate shootings in Oxnard.

Nichols is accused of firing at a vehicle in a parking lot at The Collection Riverpark in Oxnard on Dec. 24, 2021 resulting in one person being struck multiple times resulting in severe injuries and narrowly missing another relay the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, on Mar. 12, 2022, Nichols is alleged to have been the gunman in the killing of Adrian Sandoval at an abandoned retail building in Oxnard.

That second shooting resulted in Sandoval's death at the scene and two other people left with significant injuries detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Nichols is scheduled for arraignment on Oct. 4 of this year at 9 a.m. in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court.

He is currently in custody without bail detail the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.