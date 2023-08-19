Gov. Gavin Newsom declares State of Emergency for major parts of Southern California as Hurricane Hilary approaches

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — As Hurricane Hilary approaches, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency Saturday evening for major parts of SoCal.

According to the press release from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office, the emergency declaration includes Ventura County, Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County.

“Today, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for much of Southern California to support Hurricane Hilary response and recovery efforts as the state continues mobilizing and coordinating resources ahead of the storm’s forecasted impacts starting today,” said the news release.

The National Weather Service says, no tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since Sept. 25, 1939.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also says, thousands of first responders are in place as the historic tropical storm approaches the state.

The news release also says more than 7,500 “boots on the ground” have been deployed to help local communities.

Hilary is currently a category 2 and is expected to make landfall in SoCal Sunday evening as a weak Category 1 with rainfall ranging from 2 to 10 inches.

The Governor signed the emergency proclamation in San Diego while visiting with California National Guard troops.

"California has thousands of people on the ground working hand-in-hand with federal and local personnel to support communities in Hurricane Hilary’s path with resources, equipment and expertise. We’re mobilizing all of government as we prepare and respond to this unprecedented storm," Newsom said.