Santa Barbara man dies in single motorcycle accident on Highway 101 in Ventura

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 76-year-old Santa Barbara man died in a single motorcycle accident on Highway 101 Wednesday night near Padre Juan Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the man was driving a 1991 Harley Davidson on northbound Highway 101 south of Padre Juan Canyon Road when, for unknown reasons, he veered from the traffic lane and crashed into the east K-Rail separating the right split traffic lane from a construction repair zone.

Crews found the driver ejected onto the roadway east of the rail, and attempted life-saving efforts with the assistance of the Ventura County Fire Department.

CHP ultimately pronounced the 76-year-old dead at the scene.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's office then arrived and took the driver to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's office, according to CHP.

CHP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation, however, drugs and alcohol intoxication are currently unknown.

The 76-year-old Santa Barbara resident's identity is pending next of kin.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is encouraged to call the the CHP Ventura Area office and speak with an investigator at 805-662-2640.