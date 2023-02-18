March is mermaid month at Ventura Harbor Village

VENTURA, Calif. – The eighth annual "March is Mermaid Month" celebrations at Ventura Harbor Village invite all mer-folk and interested parties for the March-long series of free events.

To kick off the events, a free kid's scavenger hunt runs from Mar. 1 to Mar. 31 where kids can pick up scavenger hunt sheets at the Mermaid Gallery and return for special prizes.

A series of ocean-inspired special events and live mermaid meet and greets are scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 4 and Sunday, Mar. 19 from noon to 3 p.m. including interactive booths, kids mermaid craft station, chalk art and mermaid dance party with live entertainment.

One of those interactive booths will house members of the Surfrider Foundation's Ventura Chapter giving a presentation on keeping the oceans clean. Prior to the mermaid-themed events, the foundation will be hosting family-friendly beach clean-ups at Harbor Cove Beach, Surfers Knoll Beach and Harbor beaches.

Mar. 4 and Mar. 19 will also feature DJ Darla Bea and a live dance party where participants are encouraged to dress in their best sea-inspired attire with a chance to win bubble wands and meet a walking mermaid from noon to 3 p.m.

On Mar. 4, Anacapa Ukulele will perform along the Village's Seaside Promenade from noon to 3 p.m. and every Saturday in March (Mar. 4, 11, 18, and 25) along the Seaside Promenade will be live steel drums.

Lastly, a kid's pirate ship is looking for mermaid seekers to climb aboard and peak beneath the sea for their quarry.

In addition to all of these mermaid events, local shops and eateries will be open to grab some grub or souvenirs of the month-long celebration.

For more information about these and other events and features of "March is Mermaid Month", visit Ventura Harbor Village's website or call 805-477-0470.