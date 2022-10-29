Island Packers Cruises celebrates first all women crew

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-Island Packers Cruises is celebrating its all women crew.

An all women crew has worked out of the Ventura Harbor several times this month.

On Saturday, the same crew worked onboard the Vanguard out of the Channel Islands Harbor.

They take people out to see whales, dolphins and the islands.

Captain Brittney Csorba said she has been working on the water for more than a decade.

She works with deckhand Meg DeCoite and mate Tina Samson.

They hope to inspire others to follow in their boat shoes.