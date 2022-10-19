Former Oxnard AYSO soccer coach sentenced to 155 years to life, plus 20 years for child molestation

OXNARD, Calif. – A former American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) coach in Oxnard was sentenced to 155 years to life plus 20 years for child molestation, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.

“The defendant betrayed a position of trust to gain access to children,” said prosecutor Amber Lee.

“The sentence reflects the depravity of his conduct but also the hard work of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation and the strength of the witnesses. I hope this sentence provides some level of closure for the victims and protects our community from future harm by this defendant.”

Jesus Anthony Magana, 39 of Oxnard and a former youth soccer coach, committed the crimes against one underage victim between 2013 and 2019, and two additional victims testified during the trial, according to District Attorney's Office spokesman Joey Buttitta.

He was convicted of five counts of unlawful acts on a child under the age of 10, four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and seven counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14 on Sept. 7, Buttitta said.