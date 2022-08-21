Traffic collision between vehicle and motorcycle in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. — At approximately 11:12 am Camarillo Police Department responded to a traffic collision between the intersection of Santa Rosa Road and Woodcreek Road.

CPD said a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Santa Rosa Road approaching the Woodcreek Road intersection.

The motorcycle then collided with a vehicle traveling eastbound on Santa Rosa Road, which was trying to make a left-hand turn.

Senior Deputy Luke Riordan said, the motorcyclist sustained major injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in serious, but stable condition.

The collision is still under investigation by the Camarillo Police Department Traffic Bureau.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Camarillo Police Department at (805) 388-5100.