Ventura County
Published 11:52 am

Johnny Cash’s former home in Ventura County hills up for sale

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Late country music icon Johnny Cash's former home in the Ventura County hills overlooking the small town of Casitas Springs is up for sale.

The home that Cash and his then-wife, Vivian, built in 1961 is about 45 minutes from Santa Barbara – not far from Ojai.

It's told that Cash would set up speakers at the top of the hill and people would gather down below to hear him play. He wrote "Ring of Fire," one of Cash's most famous songs, in the Ventura County home.

A lot of the original details of the home, including the turntables and the glitter on the ceiling of the kids' rooms, have been preserved.

The property is roughly 4,500 square feet and has five bedrooms and a swimming pool.

News Channel 3 got a tour of the iconic home on Wednesday.

If you want to "Walk the Line" and purchase the home, click here for more information.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Alys Martinez

Alys Martinez is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Alys, click here.

