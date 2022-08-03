Dr. Sevet Johnson appointed as new Ventura County Executive Officer

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Dr. Sevet Johnson as the new County Executive Officer after a nationwide recruitment process.

“Our Board thanks Dr. Johnson for accepting this offer of employment and for leading our County during this time of transition,” said Chair of the Board of Supervisors Carmen Ramirez. “We are confident she is the right person to lead our County.”

Johnson joined Ventura County in 2009 and most recently served as the Chief Deputy Director of the county's Health Care Agency before serving as the interim County Executive Officer beginning in March 2022.

She will oversee 27 county agencies and departments, with nearly 10,000 staff members and a $2.7 billion operating budget.

Johnson is a licensed clinical psychologist and previously served as the director of the county's Behavioral Health Department, overseeing the County Mental Health Plan and serving roughly 18,000 clients annually through outpatient services.

“I thank the Board of Supervisors for their vote of confidence. I am honored to have served in this capacity for the past several months. It is a true joy to know that I will have the opportunity to continue to serve our county,” Johnson said. “I look forward to continuing to work with county agencies, all staff, businesses, and community partners as we build upon efforts to move the County of Ventura forward.”

Johnson's appointment will be effective following the final approval of an employment contract at the Sept. 13 Board of Supervisors meeting.