Ventura man sentenced to 26 years for child molestation, incest crimes against his own child

VENTURA, Calif. – A Ventura man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for child molestation, incest, and other sex crimes against his own child, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.

Tiburcio Emeterio Martinez, 45, was convicted in May of 11 sexually-motivated crimes against his biological child, including continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, incest, and unlawful sexual intercourse, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The Ventura Police Department was notified of the possible sexual assault crimes against his child – who was 14 at the time – in September 2020.

A subsequent investigation confirmed that he had molested the victim repeatedly for nearly three years, the District Attorney's Office said. The crimes included vaginal intercourse, oral copulation, and sexual penetration.

The abuse began when the victim was 11 or 12 years old and continued through Sept. 20, 2020 – three days before Martinez was arrested on Sept. 23, 2020.